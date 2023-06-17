Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 369.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIFZF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

EIFZF remained flat at $39.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

