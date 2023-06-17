Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $12,872,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

