Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $44.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

