Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3525 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of EXPGY opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,076.00.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Further Reading

