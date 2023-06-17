Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 533.5 days.

Shares of FURCF stock remained flat at $24.37 on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

