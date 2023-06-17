Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Zachary Carpenter Sells 486 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.9 %

AGM stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $91.25 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.80.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.