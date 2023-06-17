FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FG Merger by 18.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FG Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ FGMC remained flat at $10.55 on Friday. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278. FG Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

