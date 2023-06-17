Filecoin (FIL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $99.37 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $99.37 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00014036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,620,103 coins and its circulating supply is 430,765,191 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

