Financial Review: WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Rating) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WuXi AppTec and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories 20.38% 117.37% 25.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WuXi AppTec and IDEXX Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $3.37 billion 11.89 $679.09 million $8.31 58.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than WuXi AppTec.

87.9% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WuXi AppTec and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WuXi AppTec 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEXX Laboratories 0 1 6 0 2.86

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $527.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats WuXi AppTec on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Rating)

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. provides an integrated pharmaceutical platform for the research, development, and production of new drugs. It operates through the following business segments: Contract research organization (CRO) services, Contract manufacturing organization (CMO)/Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, and Others. The CRO services segment includes laboratory services in China, laboratory services in the United States, and clinical research services. The company was founded by Ge Li, Ning Zhao, Xiao Zhong Liu, Zhao Hui Zhang, and Tao Lin on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test kit for human COVID-19 testing; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.