Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 755,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 430.1 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of Finning International stock remained flat at $29.58 during trading hours on Friday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Finning International

Several equities analysts recently commented on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

