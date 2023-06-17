Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

Fire & Flower stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale & Logistics, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail segment offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.