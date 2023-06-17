Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 5,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in the investment in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments. Its products and services include mortgage banking loans, real estate investments, special situation investments, and alternative credit.

