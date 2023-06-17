First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Acceptance stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

