First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. 565,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,723. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.