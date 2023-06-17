First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $106.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 29.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,463,000 after buying an additional 817,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 256,264 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 569,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

