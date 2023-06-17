First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $289.68 and a 12-month high of $456.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.91. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

