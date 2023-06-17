First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.09. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.25 and a one year high of C$40.50.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of C$432.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.0608 EPS for the current year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 16,599 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

