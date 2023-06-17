First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Down 2.1%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 110,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 31,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

First Pacific Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

