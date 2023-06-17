First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 555,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,319,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,561,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,191 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,679.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 815,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 769,780 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 755,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 702,942 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.