First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FGM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

