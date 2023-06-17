First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $39.77. Approximately 796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

