First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

FSD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 114,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

