First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

