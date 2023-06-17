First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

