First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.77. Approximately 801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.