First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.77. Approximately 801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

