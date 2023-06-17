First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 23,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,067. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

