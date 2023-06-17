Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.