flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,025,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

