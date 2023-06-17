FlatQube (QUBE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,692.29

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,692.29 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.56977216 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,129.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

