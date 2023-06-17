Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Matthew Wilks Purchases 129,093 Shares of Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Wilks acquired 129,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,983.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 310,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,106.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Matthew Wilks acquired 81,345 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,822.20.

On Friday, June 9th, Matthew Wilks purchased 43,057 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,862.18.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Shares of FTK opened at $0.81 on Friday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 86.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

See Also

