Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $7,552,747.76 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Flywire Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

