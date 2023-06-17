Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO traded down 0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching 6.56. The company had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,866. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.25 and a twelve month high of 7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.46.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

