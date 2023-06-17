Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTV opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $72.84.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $998,958,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

