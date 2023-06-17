Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FBRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,410. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBRT. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.