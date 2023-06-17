FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FS Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.