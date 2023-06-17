Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,134.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

FJTNF stock remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

