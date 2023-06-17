Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.79 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $90.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3526 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.