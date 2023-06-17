Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
