Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

