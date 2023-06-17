Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

