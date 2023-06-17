Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $807,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.11% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.09 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

