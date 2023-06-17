Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.