Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 14th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Gamehost Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GH opened at C$9.16 on Friday. Gamehost has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.42. The company has a market cap of C$199.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamehost will post 0.8426172 EPS for the current year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

