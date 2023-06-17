Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,517,327,000 after purchasing an additional 239,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.