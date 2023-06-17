GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $32.07 during trading on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDIFF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

