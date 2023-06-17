Geegoopuzzle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $700.24 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $700.24 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00017608 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,505.45 or 0.99971735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.66770862 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $681,139.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

