General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

GD opened at $217.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.80 and its 200-day moving average is $228.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.