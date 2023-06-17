General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of GIS stock remained flat at $80.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

