Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

GNE opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 766.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

