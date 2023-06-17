Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.47

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.47 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.70 ($0.17). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 188,747 shares traded.

Getech Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of £9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.63 and a beta of 0.84.

About Getech Group

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

